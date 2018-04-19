Jerry Garcia Isn’t In The Roseanne Reboot – But Here’s What Happened To The Conners’ Youngest Son

ADVERTISEMENT

Reviving the show Roseanne was a surprisingly complicated affair. One main character was supposed to be dead, and one important actor had sadly passed away. Most of what had happened in the show’s last series was supposed to be a fiction-within-a-fiction, but the revival would have to dispense with that idea. However, fans were reassured as more news started filtering out about the new shows. All the old characters seemed to be coming back. But there was one person missing: Roseanne’s son Jerry Garcia, who would have grown into an adult in the decades the show was off the air.

During the ’90s, Roseanne was big. Its portrayal of a working-class family had an authentic feel, and audiences loved it. The show starred Roseanne Barr as the title character, Roseanne Conner. John Goodman was her husband Dan, and Laurie Metcalf played her sister Jackie. From 1989 to 1990, the show was the most watched in the whole of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t surprising, then, that the show was brought back for a long-awaited tenth series in 2018. Roseanne had been fondly remembered for years. The lovable Conner family – Roseanne, Dan, and their kids – had always entertained audiences with their plain-speaking attitudes and romantic entanglements. A revival had been rumoured for years, but it was officially announced in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT