Jimmy Fallon Blew This Soldier’s Wife Away With An Emotional On-Stage Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently Jimmy Fallon held a “Veteran’s Day” episode of his popular talk show. In it, he selects a seemingly random seat number and calls a nervous member of the audience down to the stage. Her name is India, she says. She’s an active soldier and so is her husband, who wasn’t with her as he was deployed. The host, it seems, has a special surprise in store for her.

Fallon is known for surprising members of his audience with extravagant gifts. Often, if people are in need, he can arrange for them to be helped. The popular host has given away everything from home renovations and elementary school funds to iPads for the whole audience. But sometimes he arranges for very personal surprises as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

When India arrives on stage it’s not immediately obvious that anything is going to happen beyond her playing the “Whisper Challenge” with Fallon. But he’s not about to let her and her husband’s service to their country go unrewarded. India absolutely does not anticipate what’s about to happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT