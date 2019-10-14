From reality royalty to disgruntled divorcees, the story of TV stars Kate and Jon Gosselin is a sad one. But the fate of the pair’s eight children may be the most upsetting part of this tale. And now revelations have come out about son Collin’s absence from the family show.
The Unsettling Reason You No Longer See Collin From Kate Plus 8
Born to parents Jon and Kate in May 2004, Collin Gosselin had something of an unusual start to life as the fourth child of sextuplets. Furthermore, his life would get more remarkable three years after his birth, when a TV crew first came knocking at his family’s home in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.