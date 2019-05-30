Kim Kardashian Was Meant To Appear On Ellen, But Then Kourtney Explained Her Sister’s Absence

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the years, television has continued to evolve with the times. At present, there’s arguably more content available on the small screen than ever before, offering audiences plenty of choice. With that in mind, some channels specialize in certain types of entertainment for the viewers at home.

Reality television has definitely benefited from that, as the format is still incredibly prominent today. But while the genre has offered up a number of different shows in the last few years, one particular program has been going strong since 2007. Indeed, Keeping Up with the Kardashians made its bow at that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the exploits of the famous family, the show made stars of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, as well as their mom Kris Jenner. Due to its popularity on the E! network, Keeping Up with the Kardashians kicked off its 16th season in March 2019. As a result of that longevity, the program has aired well over 200 episodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT