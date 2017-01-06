ADVERTISEMENT

It was the series that turned Bob Keeshan into America’s favorite grandpa figure, which strongly advocated for quality family time and which entertained and educated children across the USA for the better part of 30 years. Here are 20 things that you may not know about CBS’s long-running morning show, Captain Kangaroo.

20. Bob Keeshan began his career as a studio page

It’s fair to say that Captain Kangaroo himself, Bob Keeshan, worked his way up the showbiz ladder. The star was employed by CBS as a page and was so poorly paid that Buffalo Bob Smith personally gave him money out of his own pocket after each Howdy Doody episode.

19. Keeshan recorded several children’s albums

Keeshan wasn’t just a popular TV entertainer, either. The star was also a recording artist and he released several albums via Golden Records and Columbia Records. These were designed to introduce kids to different types of music and included Captain Kangaroo Introduces You to the Nutcracker Suite and A Treasure House of Best-Loved Children’s Songs.

