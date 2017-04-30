Little-Known Happy Days Facts That’ll Leave You Longing For Those Classic Moments In Al’s Diner

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to TV sitcoms, few shows remain as fondly remembered as Happy Days. Set in the bygone era of the 1950s, this classic series was a staple of ABC scheduling when it premiered in 1974 and remains beloved by many. Over its 11-season run, Happy Days introduced such stars as Henry Winkler, Robin Williams and Erin Moran – who sadly passed away earlier this week. The following 20 facts will leave you wanting to hang out with Fonzie and Richie all over again.

20. The show’s original name left test audiences confused

Before settling on the title of Happy Days, creator Garry Marshall envisioned a title that reflected its character’s sense of style. Speaking to The Guardian in 2015, the producer shared the fact that the show was originally called “COOL.” However, the title was hastily changed after it left test audiences confused. Apparently they thought it sounded like “a brand of cigarette.”

19. The show could have been set in a different era

Everyone knows Happy Days for its nostalgic 1950s setting, but the series was originally placed much further in the past. Originally, producers wanted to create a sitcom set in the 1920s and approached Marshall with the idea. Instead, he pitched them a series with a more recent backdrop. The rest – as they say – is history.

