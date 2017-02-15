20 Magnum, P.I. Secrets That Tom Selleck Keeps Close To His Chest

It’s the show that established Tom Selleck as TV’s ultimate mustache wearer, brought the red Hawaiian shirt back into fashion and made every ’80s kid watching suddenly want to be a private investigator. Here’s a look at 20 things you may not know about classic crime drama Magnum, P.I.
20. It featured a Rat Pack legend’s final acting appearance
Intriguingly, Frank Sinatra had his last acting role in Magnum, P.I. Specifically, Ol’ Blue Eyes played a former New York cop who asks Magnum to help him find his granddaughter’s murderers. And the Rat Pack legend came up with the idea to star in the show after meeting Tom Selleck in Hawaii.
19. A film legend was the voice behind Selleck’s landlord
Alongside Sinatra, another Hollywood legend also made an unlikely appearance on the show – albeit one more hidden. Indeed, the owner of Magnum’s beachfront guesthouse, Robin Masters, was voiced by none other than Orson Welles. Sadly, though, plans for the character’s identity to be revealed were thwarted when Welles died in 1985.
