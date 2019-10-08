Paul McCartney Has Revealed How He Really Feels About John Lennon Today

A recent appearance on TV’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert saw Sir Paul McCartney share his feelings about former bandmate John Lennon. Things got emotional as the Beatles legend opened up about the dreams that he has had about the band that took the world by storm in the 1960s. And a photo of the pair snapped by Linda, his late wife, brought tears to McCartney’s eyes.
McCartney squeezed the appearance with Colbert into a busy schedule. It hadn’t been long since he’d finished a tour to promote his album Egypt Station. That had featured 39 dates – not bad going for a 77-year-old – which had ended with a date in London alongside fellow ex-Beatle Ringo Starr. And there was talk that McCartney might take the stage at Glastonbury festival in 2020.