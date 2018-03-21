An Office Fan Spotted A Huge Clue In The Show’s Pilot – And The Revelation Explains Everything

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to successful American adaptations of equally lauded British shows, you’d be remiss not to mention the stellar U.S. version of The Office. And it’s also a series that left hidden clues in its episodes about what was to come in the show. Recently, one of these came to light, and you won’t believe how well it foreshadowed future events in the series…

Even though it got off to a rocky start, the American adaptation of The Office proved its worth in time. Taking its cues from the Ricky Gervais fly-on-the-wall show of the same name, The Office was a successful merging of comedic awkwardness, peculiar characters and engrossing storylines.

The mockumentary focused on the lives of those working for a paper company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, called Dunder Mifflin, with plenty of laughs and tears along the way. But besides the presence of Hollywood star Steve Carell, the show heavily relied on relatively unknown talent. And they certainly shone in their respective parts once the ball got rolling…

