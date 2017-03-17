20 Pawn Stars Secrets That Reveal What Really Goes On Behind The Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

The History channel’s Pawn Stars is now approaching its 13th season, and over the years it’s carved out a reputation as one of the most popular reality shows on U.S. television. Moreover, Rick, Corey, the Old Man and everyone’s favorite, Chumlee, have been propelled to superstar status. But for everything this landmark show reveals about the pawn store business, there’s still plenty more going on behind the scenes.

20. The crew enjoyed a private Lynyrd Skynyrd gig

It’s no secret that ’80s rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote and performed the show’s theme music for season four onwards. What you might not know, however, is that when the band went to Las Vegas to meet the guys, they also performed an impromptu gig in the store’s parking lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. You won’t find the guys behind the counter

When the show started, Gold & Silver was like any other pawn shop – most, if not all, of the business was done over the counter. But now, because of the filming schedule, if you actually go into the store you won’t see Harrison and Russell at work. They’re far more likely to be by the merch stand signing autographs.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT