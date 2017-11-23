This Pregnant Lady Cried Desperately In The Street – But Onlookers Didn’t Know Ellen Was Watching

By Francesca Lynagh
November 23, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow

When a heavily pregnant woman was trying to move house, it ended in disaster. With no-one to help her collect all of her personal belongings that had scattered across the road, she burst into tears. But would anyone stop to help in her time of need?

Image: Dane Kelly
Image: Dane Kelly

Hollywood, Los Angeles, is home to hundreds of TV studios. And one of the most well-known is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Back in 2013, something happened just outside its walls that resulted in a segment of television to remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow

The popular daytime talk show often includes celebrity interviews, pranks and giveaways. Not only that, but sometimes the feel-good television program features hidden camera segments, designed to fool the public into thinking they are in a real-life situation.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT