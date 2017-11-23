This Pregnant Lady Cried Desperately In The Street – But Onlookers Didn’t Know Ellen Was Watching

ADVERTISEMENT

When a heavily pregnant woman was trying to move house, it ended in disaster. With no-one to help her collect all of her personal belongings that had scattered across the road, she burst into tears. But would anyone stop to help in her time of need?

Hollywood, Los Angeles, is home to hundreds of TV studios. And one of the most well-known is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Back in 2013, something happened just outside its walls that resulted in a segment of television to remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

The popular daytime talk show often includes celebrity interviews, pranks and giveaways. Not only that, but sometimes the feel-good television program features hidden camera segments, designed to fool the public into thinking they are in a real-life situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT