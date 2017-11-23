When a heavily pregnant woman was trying to move house, it ended in disaster. With no-one to help her collect all of her personal belongings that had scattered across the road, she burst into tears. But would anyone stop to help in her time of need?
Hollywood, Los Angeles, is home to hundreds of TV studios. And one of the most well-known is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Back in 2013, something happened just outside its walls that resulted in a segment of television to remember.
The popular daytime talk show often includes celebrity interviews, pranks and giveaways. Not only that, but sometimes the feel-good television program features hidden camera segments, designed to fool the public into thinking they are in a real-life situation.
-
When This Autistic Boy Confessed A Secret To Santa, The Response He Got Left His Mother In Tears
-
This Vietnam Soldier Was Bagged And Tagged, But Then A Lieutenant Ran One Final Check
-
After This Man Left Work To Rush To The Store, His Wife Shared A Powerful Message To Young Women
-
A Photographer Shot The Same Commuters For 9 Years – And His Pictures Show How Much They've Changed
-
25 Years After This Teen Disappeared, Tweets Have Appeared To Suggest She’s Speaking To The Public
-
This Pregnant Lady Cried Desperately In The Street – But Onlookers Didn't Know Ellen Was Watching
-
When This Responding Officer Was Attacked By A Dog, His Police Training Instantly Took Over
-
In 1967 Stalin’s Daughter Defected To America. But 17 Years On She Had A Surprising Change Of Heart
-
A Mom Abandoned Her 1-Year-Old In An Empty House. Then A Decade Later She Faced Up To Her Actions
-
When A Woman Saw A Guy Yelling Furiously At This Vet, She Knew She Had To Step In And Take Action
-
After A Family Adopted This Rescue Dog, They Soon Discovered His Adorable Hidden Talent
-
After This Man’s Wife Had Suffered Brain Death, Doctors Kept Her Alive To Perform A Miracle