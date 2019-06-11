Robert Pattinson Just Watched Twilight: New Moon, And His Opinion Of The Saga Has Totally Changed

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018 the Twilight Saga turned ten years old – and many will vividly recall the hysteria surrounding the teen vampire movies the previous decade. However, one person who’s never quite seemed to put the films behind him is Edward Cullen himself, Robert Pattinson.

There’s no denying that starring in Twilight made Pattinson into an international celebrity. However, the British actor has often struggled to cope with the level of fame and attention the movies brought him. As a result, he has struggled with the notion of becoming a global star – and he has also famously criticized the franchise.

However, that all appeared to change in 2019. Indeed, in April that year USA Today reported that Pattinson had caught a rerun of the second movie, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, on TV. And after reflecting on the film franchise that had made him a star, Pattinson found that his opinion on the vampire saga had completely changed.

