10 Scandalous Secrets About Good Morning America That The Hosts Would Rather You Didn’t Know

On the air for over 40 years, Good Morning America has a special place in many TV fans’ hearts. Originally created by ABC in 1975 as a rival to Today, NBC’s early show, GMA quickly became a ratings killer. On-screen, the show boasts such friendly faces as Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, but behind the smiles lie a few secrets that its producers would prefer remain under wraps. Indeed, from anchor infighting to crazed fans, these scandalous facts will make you look at the show in a different light.

10. Michael Strahan’s casting sparked a feud between the show and Kelly Ripa

Before becoming part of the Good Morning America family, Michael Strahan fronted Live! With Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa. But – according to some sources – his break from the program was far from amicable. Apparently, co-host Ripa was so incensed by Strahan leaving the show in 2016 that she took a brief leave of absence after hearing the news.

Following the anchor’s return to Live!, Ripa made her grievances publicly known. On air, the presenter revealed that Strahan’s departure “started a greater conversation about communication, consideration, and most importantly, respect in the workplace.” Since then, she has taken shots at her former co-star’s love-life and even reportedly convinced her new colleague, Ryan Seacrest, to cancel a 2017 GMA appearance.

