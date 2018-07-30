Simon Cowell Was Bored At The America’s Got Talent Auditions – But Then A Shy Girl Took To The Stage

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Cowell wasn’t sure what would happen when America’s Got Talent kicked off its 12th season. But after watching a series of auditions that had left him feeling bored, a shy girl named Darci Lynne Farmer walked onto the stage. And no one was expecting what the 12-year-old did next.

Cowell was born in London on October 7, 1959. He started out his career working in the music industry as a record producer. Cowell has renown for signing boy bands including Westlife and One Direction.

In 2001 he began starring on Pop Idol as a judge after creating the concept with Simon Fuller. Cowell was known for making blunt and often callous remarks to criticize the singing talents of contestants. As a result, he was given the nickname “Mr. Nasty.”

