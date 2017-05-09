20 Sister Wives Secrets That Reveal What The Brown Family Really Do Behind Closed Doors

ADVERTISEMENT

As with any other modern reality show, the drama on Sister Wives doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling. In fact, the show – following the fortunes of a polygamist family – has racked up more secrets than patriarch Kody Brown has children. Here’s a look at 20 of the juiciest.

20. The wives each have their own houses

The Brown family used to all live under one roof in Lehi, Utah. But since relocating to Las Vegas, each wife now has their own place to call home. Christine, in particular, is pretty pleased about the arrangement, admitting, “I don’t want a guy around all the time. It’s too much work.”

19. Kody only has one official wife

Only one of the four sister wives is actually an official wife. After divorcing Meri, Kody legally walked down the aisle with Robyn in order to adopt her three kids from a previous relationship, Dayton, Aurora and Breanna. The other three wives are only “spiritually married” to the man of the Brown houses.

