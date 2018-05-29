Almost Six Decades After Howdy Doody Went Off Air, Here’s The Truth Behind The Successful Kids’ Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Airing from 1947 until 1960, Howdy Doody is widely regarded as a trailblazer of children’s TV. Fronted by Buffalo Bob Smith and his titular puppet, the Wild West-themed show paved the way for everything from Captain Kangaroo to Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Here’s a look at how the NBC hit made it to air and what happened when it was eventually taken off it.

The much-loved character of Howdy Doody was conceived by Bob Smith, a popular WNBC radio announcer. The freckle-faced young boy was initially just a voice until NBC executives, impressed by Smith’s guest appearance on Puppet Playhouse in 1947, asked puppeteer Frank Paris to bring him to life. The design of the puppet was inspired by a drawing of the presenter’s sister, Esther.

The brainchild of E. Roger Muir, Howdy Doody the show first hit screens two days after Christmas in 1947. Host Smith was given the nickname of Buffalo Bob in a nod to both his New York state hometown and the iconic frontier hero. He and Howdy Doody, named after the “howdy do” expression, also dressed in cowboy attire to fit the show’s Western town setting, Doodyville.

