20 Storage Wars Secrets That The Producers Wanted To Keep In Their Locker

Who knew that opening up storage lockers could produce so much drama? Reality show Storage Wars has become one of the A&E Network’s biggest hits since debuting in 2010. But it’s actually behind the scenes where the show’s biggest secrets lie. Here’s a look at 20 of the juiciest.

20. One of its stars claims it’s rigged

Dave Hester brought the show into disrepute in 2012 after claiming it was rigged. According to the storage hunter, producers often stashed items in units to make the reveal more exciting. Strangely, A&E didn’t dispute Hester’s version of events, simply arguing their behaviour was protected by the First Amendment.

19. The show allegedly paid for Brandi to have a boob job

That wasn’t the only scandalous claim that Hester made at the time. The outspoken star also alleged that Storage Wars producers paid for cast member Brandi Passante to have a boob job. Original Productions reportedly did so in an effort to make the show more racy.

