20 Surprising American Chopper Secrets That The Teutul Family Don’t Want To Tell You

Who knew that a custom-made motorcycle business could produce so much drama? American Chopper, the Discovery reality show which ran from 2003 until 2010, made stars of its owner Paul Teutul Sr. and his two sons. But it also caused numerous meltdowns, lawsuits and family squabbles. Here’s a look at 20 things the series tried to keep under wraps.

20. The Teutuls have all had substance abuse issues

Paul Teutul Sr. admitted in his autobiography that he entered rehab in 1985 following a 15-year battle with substance abuse. He subsequently managed to kick the habit. But, sadly, his two sons Paul Jr. and Mikey both followed in his footsteps. Indeed, the former also visited a treatment facility for drugs and alcohol issues at the tender age of 16.

19. The show was partly inspired by I Love Lucy

A classic 1950s sitcom proved to be an unlikely source of inspiration when it came to the structure of American Chopper. Indeed, producer Craig Piligian told Forbes magazine that he initially struggled with the premise. But, after watching the simple, repetitive plots of I Love Lucy, he realized in which direction the show should go.

