Little Tabitha Stephens From Bewitched Is All Grown Up – And This Is What She Looks Like Now

Throughout the years, a number of classic television shows have graced the small screen. Whether it be comedy or drama, these programs are able to capture the imagination of the audience due to the quality on display. And back in the mid-1960s, one such show made its TV debut.

Indeed, Bewitched hit the small screen in September 1964 on the ABC network. A fantasy comedy delving into the lives of a witch and her human husband, the program starred the likes of Elizabeth Montgomery and Agnes Moorehead. Over the next few years, the sitcom went on to earn plenty of success.

Indeed, Bewitched became one of the highest-rated shows on television during its early seasons, with audiences loving its creative premise. On that note, the program subsequently ran for close to a decade, before coming to an end in 1972. Prior to that, though, the sitcom went through some big changes.

