During The Bachelor Finale, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Dropped A Bombshell That Devastated His Fiancée

Ever since The Bachelor first aired in 2002, it’s been a hotbed of drama. That’s why everyone loves it so much, and why the show’s been running for so long. But the season 22 finale, believe it or not, was even more intense than usual. The latest installment of the show, which featured Arie Luyendyk Jr. as its eponymous star, ended in tears and plenty of controversy. So what exactly happened? What did the 36-year-old racing driver do to cause such distress?

The Bachelor’s format is simple: one man has to choose a wife from a selection of 25 women. He’s expected to propose marriage to the last girl standing – although occasionally he doesn’t. Whenever things don’t go to plan, the drama level is ramped up. It’s carefully constructed for maximum effect, but it works brilliantly.

When the couple gets engaged at the end, they receive a fabulously expensive Neil Lane engagement ring – but it’s not necessarily theirs to keep. You see, if they break up before a two-year cut-off point, they have to give the ring back. And unfortunately, over the course of the show there have been a lot more rings given back than kept.

