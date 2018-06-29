The Big Bang Theory Stars Are Receiving Pay Cuts – But The Truth Behind The Decision Is Heartwarming

ADVERTISEMENT

The Big Bang Theory first aired in 2007 and since then it has gone on to run for more than ten seasons. The sitcom has also garnered in excess of 50 awards and has received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy twice! However, behind the scenes things perhaps haven’t been so ideal.

Initially, the sitcom focused on a group of four nerdy guys – Leonard, Sheldon, Raj and Howard – who eventually befriend Penny, a waitress and wannabe actress. Throughout the seasons, however, other characters have become more prominent. And now, the likes of Amy Farrah Fowler and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, portrayed by Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch respectively, play vital roles in the show.

What’s more, although Amy and Bernadette originally played a far less important part in the sitcom, fans consider them to be two of the best characters on the show. And to top it off, Bialik has won the Critics’ Choice Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award on two occasions for her work on the sitcom.

