20 Things About Criminal Minds That The Producers Don’t Want You To Uncover

Criminal Minds got off to an unpromising start when it launched on CBS in 2005, but it went on to become a colossal success. Yet it’s definitely not without its scandals and controversies. The blood-splattered show may have changed everything for the police procedural genre, but, like the murderous “unknown subjects” it features, it has its fair share of secrets.
20. The scripts can leave the cast feeling sick
Criminal Minds is not noted for its restraint, and the cast know this better than anyone. “We will always find new ways to kill people,” Jennifer “JJ” Jareau actress A.J. Cook told Real Style Network in 2012. “Sometimes I leave those read-throughs a little nauseous. It’s hard.”
19. Mandy Patinkin said the show was “destructive”
Mandy Patinkin starred as Jason Gideon for the first three seasons of Criminal Minds, and then, he just upped and left. He’d had enough, it transpired, of the show’s grim content. “It was very destructive to my soul and my personality,” he told New York magazine in 2012.
What Emma From Friends Looks Like Now Will Make You Wonder Where The Time Has Flown
20 Things You’ve Seriously Got To Stop Doing To Yourself
After This Baby Was Born With One Arm Over His Head, Doctors Gave His Dad Some Frightening News
This Dog’s Abusive Family Almost Fed Her To Death. Then A Rescuer Had A Brainwave
This 17-Year-Old Disappeared On Spring Break 2009. Now The FBI Have Discovered The Horrifying Truth
After This Old Man Drops His Groceries, Mom Cries When She Realizes He’s Tricked Her Into Helping
3 Years After She Adopted This Baby, The Birth Dad Was Let Out Of Jail – And She Got A Shocking Call
Police Have Released These Chilling Unseen Photos From Kurt Cobain’s Death Probe
This Woman Created A Special Space Under The Stairs For Her Dog, And It’s Genius
This Bodybuilder Has Been Accused Of Fat Shaming After Posting A Photo Mocking Another Gymgoer
In 1977 He Didn’t Call Her After Their First Date. But 33 Years On, She Learned The Painful Truth
When This Guy Spotted Mysterious Circles On His Wall, He Realized His Home Was Hiding A Secret