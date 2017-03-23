20 Things About Criminal Minds That The Producers Don’t Want You To Uncover

ADVERTISEMENT

Criminal Minds got off to an unpromising start when it launched on CBS in 2005, but it went on to become a colossal success. Yet it’s definitely not without its scandals and controversies. The blood-splattered show may have changed everything for the police procedural genre, but, like the murderous “unknown subjects” it features, it has its fair share of secrets.

20. The scripts can leave the cast feeling sick

Criminal Minds is not noted for its restraint, and the cast know this better than anyone. “We will always find new ways to kill people,” Jennifer “JJ” Jareau actress A.J. Cook told Real Style Network in 2012. “Sometimes I leave those read-throughs a little nauseous. It’s hard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Mandy Patinkin said the show was “destructive”

Mandy Patinkin starred as Jason Gideon for the first three seasons of Criminal Minds, and then, he just upped and left. He’d had enough, it transpired, of the show’s grim content. “It was very destructive to my soul and my personality,” he told New York magazine in 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT