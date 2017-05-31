20 Things About Naked And Afraid That Reveal What Really Goes On When The Cameras Stop Rolling

ADVERTISEMENT

How could the Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid ever not have been a hit? It involves two people – one man, one woman – being dropped into the wilderness completely nude and having to survive for 21 days. Reality TV gold, and, to date, it has run for seven seasons. But despite how much is on display for all to see, there’s still a lot audiences might not realize about what goes on behind the scenes.

20. Contestants are given medicine if they need it

No reality show (at least not yet) wants to actually kill off its contestants. So, if a Naked participant gets sick, of course they’re given help… it just happens off-camera and is never mentioned. When Kim Shelton got ill after eating turtle meat, for example, producers were on hand to hook her up to IVs. But audiences were none the wiser…

19. Honora Bowen didn’t really carry her dad’s magnifying glass

Contestant Honora Bowen had some pretty harsh things to say about Naked and Afraid once her time on the show was over. On her blog, she informed readers that once the show’s producers learned of her father’s death, they told her to refer to the magnifying glass they’d given her as her dad’s, even though it wasn’t.

