How could the Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid ever not have been a hit? It involves two people – one man, one woman – being dropped into the wilderness completely nude and having to survive for 21 days. Reality TV gold, and, to date, it has run for seven seasons. But despite how much is on display for all to see, there’s still a lot audiences might not realize about what goes on behind the scenes.
20. Contestants are given medicine if they need it
No reality show (at least not yet) wants to actually kill off its contestants. So, if a Naked participant gets sick, of course they’re given help… it just happens off-camera and is never mentioned. When Kim Shelton got ill after eating turtle meat, for example, producers were on hand to hook her up to IVs. But audiences were none the wiser…
19. Honora Bowen didn’t really carry her dad’s magnifying glass
Contestant Honora Bowen had some pretty harsh things to say about Naked and Afraid once her time on the show was over. On her blog, she informed readers that once the show’s producers learned of her father’s death, they told her to refer to the magnifying glass they’d given her as her dad’s, even though it wasn’t.
-
When Their Dog Wouldn’t Stop Barking, This Mom-Of-9 Realized Her Family Were In Grave Danger
-
One Year After This Husband Left His Wife For A Younger Woman, He Realized The Sobering Truth
-
This Man Was In His Yard On A Rainy Night When He Heard A Wretched Cry From The Shed Roof
-
10 People Who've Sworn On Their Lives That They Were Abducted By Aliens
-
20 Things About Naked And Afraid That Reveal What Really Goes On When The Cameras Stop Rolling
-
This 12-Year-Old Girl Took A Blow To The Head, A Scan Revealed Her Parents’ Worst Nightmare
-
This Woman Got A Call About A Dying Kangaroo – But When She Arrived There Was An Even Bigger Problem
-
This Crew Saw Something Strange Floating In The Ocean – And Then They Were Running For Their Lives
-
This Toddler Was Locked Inside His Mom’s Car. Then Firefighters Were Floored By His Reaction
-
When This Teen Handed Her Mom’s Boyfriend A Gift, He Broke Down When He Saw What Was Inside
-
Mom’s Baby Was Covered In Bruises After Daycare – And What The Cameras Caught Was Beyond Distressing
-
When This Mom Breastfed Her Baby At A Restaurant, The Waitress Gave Her A Note That Left Her Stunned