40 Things You Never Knew About I Dream Of Jeannie – And The Scene That Ended The Show For Good

For five years, fans fell in love with a genie named Jeannie and her budding relationship with astronaut Tony Nelson in I Dream Of Jeannie. In fact, it’s hard to believe that it has been more than 50 years since the cult show first premiered. But what went on behind the scenes was just as interesting as the on-screen antics. With that in mind, here are some facts even die-hard fans may have never heard before.

40. Sidney Sheldon didn’t want to cast Barbara Eden – because she was blonde

When it came to finding the perfect Jeannie, creator Sidney Sheldon had a vision of who he wanted to cast. And Barbara Eden simply didn’t fit. At the time, I Dream of Jeannie was in stiff competition with Bewitched, because they were both shows about women with magical powers. That show had a blonde lead actor and Sheldon wanted something different. However, he changed his mind after seeing Eden’s audition.

39. It was the final black and white network show

In 1965, there was a major change in the world of television. Indeed, programs began to air in color for the first time. Although I Dream Of Jeannie began that same year, it was in black and white. The show only moved to color after the first season, making it the last black and white network show.

