One day at a tiiiiiiime! Come on, you know you still hum that catchy theme song regularly. One Day At A Time, starring Bonnie Franklin, was a major hit in the late ’70s and early ’80s. The sitcom centered around a newly divorced mom trying to raise her two teen daughters on her own, and it was rather groundbreaking for it’s time. Sadly, however, its beloved star is no longer with us, nor is everyone’s favorite building super, Schneider (Pat Harrington). But what happened to the rest of the wacky cast? We take a look at the many lovable characters from this old TV hit, and find out what they’re up to a full three decades after the show ended.

10. Mackenzie Phillips

Mackenzie Phillips played Julie Cooper, the boy-crazy teen daughter of Ann Romano. Phillips battled a serious drug problem from a very young age, and in 1980 the troubled actress was axed from the show due to her erratic behavior.

In 2009, Phillips revealed on Oprah that she’d had a decade-long sexual relationship with her musician father, John Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas. Phillips has still worked occasionally as an actress, but spends most of her time working as a counselor in a Hollywood rehab center.

