20 TV Characters Who Were Killed Off Because Of Their Actors’ Bad Behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to difficult actors, revenge can be a dish best served on screen. The history of TV is littered with characters who met their demise thanks to the troublesome behavior of the men and women who played them. Here’s a look at 20 of the most famous.

20. Prue (Shannon Doherty)

Ever since her iconic Beverly Hills, 90210, stint Shannon Doherty has had a reputation for being difficult. So few were surprised when she reportedly began clashing with co-star Alyssa Milano on the set of supernatural drama Charmed. Things allegedly got so bad between the on-screen sisters that producers decided they had no option but to kill off Doherty’s character. Prue Halliwell met her maker at the hands of a demonic killer named Shax at the end of season three.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. James Evans, Sr. (John Amos)

John Amos’ character in 1970s sitcom Good Times wasn’t even given the courtesy of dying on screen. Audiences only learned of patriarch James Evans, Sr.’s passing in a car crash via a letter read out on in the fourth season premiere. Amos had become disillusioned with the “dumbed-down” path that the comedy had taken, particularly his “Dy-no-mite” catchphrase, pigeon hats and amusing walk. But creator Norman Lear disagreed and promptly booted him off the hit show.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT