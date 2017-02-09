20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation

Have you ever been enjoying a TV show and noticed that, all of a sudden, one of your favorite characters is nowhere to be found? Well, it turns out this happens all the time in TV land, for all kinds of reasons ranging from budget cuts to plain old forgetful writers. We don’t want these once-loved characters to be forgotten in time, however. And so we’ve tracked down some of TV’s most notorious disappearing acts that you may (or may not) remember.
20. Chuck Cunningham, Happy Days
Chuck Cunningham was the Cunninghams’ eldest son in hit ’70s TV show Happy Days, but he left for basketball practice one episode and simply never returned. Moreover, the show provided absolutely no explanation for Chuck’s mysterious disappearance. So disconcerting was his disappearance, in fact, that modern TV audiences now use the term “Chuck Cunningham Syndrome” to refer to TV shows whose characters similarly vanish.
19. Tori, Saved By The Bell
Saved By The Bell fans may not even remember the short-lived character Tori, played by Leanna Creel. Tori was drafted in to fill the Kelly and Jesse void for just half a season, while these two actresses sorted out contract disputes. But the pair soon reappeared in the show like nothing had ever happened, and poor Tori was dropped and never seen nor heard from again.
