20 Friends Secrets That Even Phoebe At Her Flakiest Would Never Blurt Out

Remember that ’90s show, The Insomnia Café, starring Jon Favreau and a goth named Janeane Garofolo? No? Well, that’s almost what could have been, if Friends producers had made some very different decisions. Today, of course, the show is a touchstone for sitcom and comedy fans. The series about six pals finding their way in New York City ran for ten seasons and developed a hardcore following.

If you’re a fan, you’ll know all about the “Rachel” haircut, for example, and exactly how many times Ross and Rachel broke up and got back together. But even staunch Friends followers wouldn’t necessarily know these 20 wild and weird factoids about New York City’s most famous six-some…

20. Ellen was almost Phoebe

The characters of Friends are now considered pop culture icons, so it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the parts. But back in the day, Ellen DeGeneres actually auditioned for the role of Phoebe, while Téa Leoni was first slated to play Rachel. Also, Jon Favreau could’ve had the part of Chandler.

19. The white dog ornament was Aniston’s own

The hideous white dog Joey and Chandler hitch a ride on in “The One Where Eddie Moves In” originally had a previous owner. In fact, it once lived in the home of none other than Jennifer Aniston. One of her friends bestowed it upon her as a good-luck gift when the sitcom first began.

