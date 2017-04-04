20 Friends Secrets That Even Phoebe At Her Flakiest Would Never Blurt Out

Remember that ’90s show, The Insomnia Café, starring Jon Favreau and a goth named Janeane Garofolo? No? Well, that’s almost what could have been, if Friends producers had made some very different decisions. Today, of course, the show is a touchstone for sitcom and comedy fans. The series about six pals finding their way in New York City ran for ten seasons and developed a hardcore following.
If you’re a fan, you’ll know all about the “Rachel” haircut, for example, and exactly how many times Ross and Rachel broke up and got back together. But even staunch Friends followers wouldn’t necessarily know these 20 wild and weird factoids about New York City’s most famous six-some…
20. Ellen was almost Phoebe
The characters of Friends are now considered pop culture icons, so it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the parts. But back in the day, Ellen DeGeneres actually auditioned for the role of Phoebe, while Téa Leoni was first slated to play Rachel. Also, Jon Favreau could’ve had the part of Chandler.
19. The white dog ornament was Aniston’s own
The hideous white dog Joey and Chandler hitch a ride on in “The One Where Eddie Moves In” originally had a previous owner. In fact, it once lived in the home of none other than Jennifer Aniston. One of her friends bestowed it upon her as a good-luck gift when the sitcom first began.
20 Fascinating Facts About Prince That’ll Make You Long For The Return Of His Purple Reign
20 Black Female Stars Who Are Still Killing It In Their 50s
This Stray Dog Was Lost In The Woods And Terrified Of Humans. So A Rescuer Played Dead On The Path
This Newlywed Was Itching So Much, Her Skin Bled. Then 4 Months Later, Doctors Discovered The Truth
20 Wonderfully Weird Inventions That Are Actually Useful
Scientists Have Discovered The Largest Dinosaur Footprint Ever Found. And It’s One Of Thousands
When A Guy Rescued This Old Trunk From A Dumpster, What He Found Inside Brought Its Owner To Tears
After Neighbors Heard Desperate Cries Coming From A Drainpipe, This Woman Crept In To Investigate
20 Warning Signs That You Need To Treat Your Body Better
Allied Spies Were Able To Trick The Nazis Because Of This German Intelligence Chief’s Double Life
20 Everyday Hang-Ups That Are Holding Back Your Happiness
This Mom Died 5 Days After Delivering Her Son, So A TV Star Did Something Special For The Family