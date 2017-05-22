20 The Price Is Right Secrets That Bob Barker Has Kept Under Wraps

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to imagine a time when quiz shows didn’t populate the airwaves. One program that helped to establish the golden formula is The Price is Right. Indeed, it raised the bar with its big-money prizes, multitude of games and lavish production values. What’s more, we’ve strayed far from the Big Wheel to uncover some incredible factoids about the series. So, come on down and join us as we count down 20 secrets about the longest running game show in U.S. television history.

20. In the wrong place at the wrong time

The last thing you should be worrying about at work is being knocked out cold. Unfortunately, this was the fate that befell model Janice Pennington. She has some bad memories of her time on The Price is Right, most notably the instance that saw her knocked out by one of the cameras. In fact, the force was so strong that it sent the hapless beauty flying into the contestants’ row!

19. Bob Barker didn’t want to do the show initially

Fearing that the series may flop, Bob Barker was actually cautious about doing the show at first. In fact, he already had his eye on two other quiz shows – Gambit and The Joker’s Wild. However, some persuasion from the network’s executives made Barker see the light.

