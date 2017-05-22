It’s hard to imagine a time when quiz shows didn’t populate the airwaves. One program that helped to establish the golden formula is The Price is Right. Indeed, it raised the bar with its big-money prizes, multitude of games and lavish production values. What’s more, we’ve strayed far from the Big Wheel to uncover some incredible factoids about the series. So, come on down and join us as we count down 20 secrets about the longest running game show in U.S. television history.
20. In the wrong place at the wrong time
The last thing you should be worrying about at work is being knocked out cold. Unfortunately, this was the fate that befell model Janice Pennington. She has some bad memories of her time on The Price is Right, most notably the instance that saw her knocked out by one of the cameras. In fact, the force was so strong that it sent the hapless beauty flying into the contestants’ row!
19. Bob Barker didn’t want to do the show initially
Fearing that the series may flop, Bob Barker was actually cautious about doing the show at first. In fact, he already had his eye on two other quiz shows – Gambit and The Joker’s Wild. However, some persuasion from the network’s executives made Barker see the light.
-
Years After This POW Was Rescued From Iraq, She Revealed The Astonishing Truth About Her Ordeal
-
20 The Price Is Right Secrets That Bob Barker Has Kept Under Wraps
-
19 Weird Historical Devices That Our Close Ancestors Actually Used
-
This Cat Knocked On Their Door Every Day For Two Years - For One Surprising Reason
-
24 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared, Police Made A Harrowing Discovery On The Moors
-
After This Teen Was Given A Dress Code Violation, Her Mom Wrote An Epic Response To The Principal
-
Her Drunk Boyfriend Overslept And Ruined Their Day – So This Woman Got The Ultimate Revenge
-
Historians Dismissed These Doodles By Da Vinci, But They Contain A Massive Discovery For Science
-
When These Boys Found A Body At The Skate Park, What They Did Next Stunned Everyone
-
This Teen Was First At The Scene Of A Horrific Crash. Then News From The EMTs Left Her In Tears
-
This Mom Was In Court For $300 Parking Fines. But Then Her Daughter Told The Judge She Was Starving
-
This Dog’s Owner Told Him To “Stay” – But 7 Days Later He Was Still Waiting For Them To Return