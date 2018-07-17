A Walking Dead Fan Spotted A Heartbreaking Detail That Everyone Missed In The Season Seven Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT

Comic book adaptation The Walking Dead has become almost as famous for its “Easter eggs” – its insider references for devoted fans – as its bloodthirsty zombies. And the Season Seven premiere didn’t disappoint on that front. Here’s a look at the callback which had its most eagle-eyed viewers in floods of tears.

Based on the eponymous comic book, The Walking Dead TV series arrived on our screens in October 2010. The AMC show is fronted by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), a deputy sheriff who emerges from a lengthy coma to find that a plague of zombies have devastated societies across the world. The early main cast also included Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Steven Yeun, Steven Yeun and Norman Reedus.

ADVERTISEMENT

After finding out that both his wife and son are still alive, Grimes is appointed the leader of a survivor’s group. This makeshift family later discover other groups of survivors who turn out to be as much of a threat as the undead. With both ruthless humans and zombies on the prowl, it’s little surprise that The Walking Dead has killed off more than three dozen notable characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT