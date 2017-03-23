What Emma From Friends Looks Like Now Will Make You Wonder Where The Time Has Flown

Remember little Emma from Friends? She appeared in season nine as the living proof that perhaps Ross and Rachel were destined for each other after all. Still not ringing any bells? Well, Emma was actually the pair’s baby daughter! But now over ten years have passed since the show ended, and Emma is definitely not a baby anymore.
Friends was a huge TV phenomenon by any standards. It made the careers of its six main actors and was a huge stepping stone for many of its guest actors, too. And that included any child actors who made an appearance too.
Even people who weren’t huge fans of Friends might remember the Rachel-Ross baby storyline. After a one-off encounter, Rachel reveals she’s pregnant. The pair eventually move back in with one another and their daughter Emma is born in The One Where Rachel Has A Baby, Part 2.
