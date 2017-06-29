This Wheel Of Fortune Player Was Acting Strangely With Her Letter Picks. Then People Realized Why

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to quiz shows, competitiveness is everything and charity is often left at home. So when this Wheel of Fortune contestant made peculiar plays in the final speed round, many were stumped by her strange behavior. It was only later that fans guessed the heartwarming truth behind her unusual behavior.

As part of Veterans Week 2015, Wheel of Fortune’s producers decided to do something special. In honor of the contribution made by America’s service men and women, the show would have a military theme. In addition, the week’s episodes would only feature current and former combatants as guests.

Following a smooth sailing-episode on Monday, audiences sat down expecting more of the same on the following day. Indeed, the November 10, 2015, episode started much like any other. Host Pat Sajak introduced veterans Steve, Troy and Nura, and the game proceeded as normal.

