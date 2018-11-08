A Whole Season Of Married With Children Was Changed Because Of One Heartbreaking Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Airing from 1987 to 1997, Married… with Children remains the Fox network’s longest-running live-action sitcom. But its sixth season will forever be associated with the personal tragedy suffered by one of its main cast members. Here’s a look at how the star and the sitcom coped in the aftermath of the traumatic incident.

Married… with Children debuted on the Fox network in April 1987. The comedy centered on the Bundys, a family of four living in a Chicago suburb. Played by Ed O’Neill, shoe salesman Al was the patriarch, with the majority of the episodes revolving around his misfortune and stupidity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katey Sagal starred as Al’s lazy wife Peggy, while Christina Applegate portrayed his bimbo daughter Kelly and David Faustino his irreverent son Bud. Amanda Bearse and David Garrison played the Bundys’ neighbors Marcy and Steve Rhoades. The main cast was later rounded out by Ted McGinley as the Marcy’s second husband, Jefferson D’Arcy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT