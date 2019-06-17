Jim Parsons Opened Up About The Real Reason He Just Couldn’t Keep Going On The Big Bang Theory

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has watched TV over the past decade has probably heard of CBS show The Big Bang Theory. In its dozen seasons, the comedy has captivated audiences with its smarts and nerdy sense of humor. As such, it’s often boasted some of the highest viewership among all of TV’s scripted shows.

Meanwhile, the show’s most successful star was Jim Parsons. The actor knew as soon as he read the script that he could play the part of Sheldon Cooper – and play it well. And after 12 years, four Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe, he has made it patently clear just how right that instinct was.

ADVERTISEMENT

But despite all his success with The Big Bang Theory, it would also be Parsons who’d pull the plug on the popular show. He eventually revealed why he felt he couldn’t go on playing Sheldon – and his reason for making the call was a very simple one.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT