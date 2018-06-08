The Walking Dead Was Once A Big Hit – But Here’s Why Viewers Aren’t Tuning In Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

When The Walking Dead premiered in 2010, it was an immediate hit. Indeed, the zombie drama brought in viewers for AMC the likes of which the network had never seen before. But eight years on, critical consensus seems to be that the show is nowhere near as good as it used to be; many people have even stopped watching altogether. So, what in the world happened to the once-beloved slaughterfest?

The Walking Dead itself is centered around the life of Rick Grimes, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln. In the series’ first ever episode, Rick is seen emerging from a coma – only to discover that a zombie apocalypse has taken place. From there, he fights to protect his friends and family from both the zombies and some of the more antagonistic survivors.

ADVERTISEMENT

And The Walking Dead has never been afraid to be dark, brutal and horrific. Main characters have frequently been killed off – sometimes in ways seemingly designed to make audiences queasy. In fact, the level of violence during the series’ run has even led one critic to deride the show as having descended into “torture porn.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT