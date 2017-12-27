20 Forgotten Actors Who Once Looked Tipped For Superstardom

ADVERTISEMENT

From Alex Pettyfer to Alicia Silverstone, there have been many actors who seemed to be on the cusp of mega-stardom, but for one reason or another never quite got there. In this list, we take a look at the actors who came so close to cementing a spot on the A-list. But hey, never say never! Remember, John Travolta’s career was essentially dead until it was resurrected by Pulp Fiction. So who knows, maybe Chace Crawford will star in next year’s breakout indie hit!

20. Denise Richards

Denise Richards was perhaps always known more for her striking good looks than her acting chops. Her most famous role was in the racy Wild Things, in which she shared a kiss with Neve Campbell. But her career never quite took off, and these days Richards pops up mainly in low-budget flicks and TV shows.

19. Kristin Davis

It was expected that Kristin Davis’ career would take off post-Sex and the City. But, alas, it seemed to stall rather than skyrocket. Maybe fans could only ever see her as the uptight Charlotte? No matter, Davis can spend her free time rolling around in piles of syndication checks.

