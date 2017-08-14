20 Gal Gadot Facts That Reveal The Real Woman Behind The Shield

ADVERTISEMENT

A relative unknown just a few years ago, Gal Gadot is now a household name thanks to her star turn as DC Comics’ ultimate heroine. However, her intriguing back story suggests that she’s no regular Hollywood star. Here are 20 things you may not know about the Israeli-born actress.

20. Her grandfather was a Holocaust survivor

In 2017 Gadot paid tribute to her late grandfather on Instagram in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Abraham Weiss, who was born in a small Czech village in 1928, tragically lost his whole family at Auschwitz. Gadot credited him with teaching her to “love all people for what their heart is.”

19. She served in the Israel Defense Forces

Not many Hollywood actresses have served as an enlisted soldier before making it big. However, conscription still exists in her native Israel and consequently Gadot spent two years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a combat trainer in her early 20s. The star credits her time in the military with teaching her about respect and discipline.

