A relative unknown just a few years ago, Gal Gadot is now a household name thanks to her star turn as DC Comics’ ultimate heroine. However, her intriguing back story suggests that she’s no regular Hollywood star. Here are 20 things you may not know about the Israeli-born actress.
20. Her grandfather was a Holocaust survivor
In 2017 Gadot paid tribute to her late grandfather on Instagram in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Abraham Weiss, who was born in a small Czech village in 1928, tragically lost his whole family at Auschwitz. Gadot credited him with teaching her to “love all people for what their heart is.”
19. She served in the Israel Defense Forces
Not many Hollywood actresses have served as an enlisted soldier before making it big. However, conscription still exists in her native Israel and consequently Gadot spent two years in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a combat trainer in her early 20s. The star credits her time in the military with teaching her about respect and discipline.
-
20 Gal Gadot Facts That Reveal The Real Woman Behind The Shield
-
This U.S. Bridge Is So Terrifying That It’s Causing Drivers To Suffer Panic Attacks
-
This Dad Got Fined For Taking His Son On Vacation, So He Showed Up Wielding A Bucket Of Coins
-
These Photos From Chris Cornell’s Last Ever Live Show Are Utterly Heartbreaking
-
This Woman Prayed For A Car Crash Victim’s Family – Then Found Out She Was Praying For Herself
-
20 Simple Measures Divorced Couples Say Would’ve Saved Their Marriages
-
After This 80-Year-Old War Vet Found Out He Had A Son, The Moment They Met Was Unforgettable
-
This Teen Wrote A Chilling Message On Facebook Minutes After Doing The Unthinkable To Her Newborn
-
An Extinct Volcano Has Come Back To Life, And It May Obliterate One Of The World’s Greatest Cities
-
When A Stranger Tried To Lure Two Girls Into The Woods, This Tattooed Guy Knew What Was Happening
-
After CCTV Cameras Caught This Woman Stealing A Dog, Vigilant Neighbors Put Its Owner On Her Trail
-
Archaeologists Dug Up These Human Skulls, And They Could Be Evidence Of A Gruesome Ancient Cult