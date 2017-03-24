20 Hidden References In Disney Movies That Even The Most Devoted Fans Didn’t Spot

ADVERTISEMENT

After much speculation, Disney recently confirmed that all of its Pixar movies do indeed share the same universe. But the tradition of referencing other House of Mouse movies actually extends way back to the more traditional hand-drawn animation days of the 1940s. Here’s a look at 20 that you may have missed over the years.

20. The Pizza Planet truck in every Pixar movie

So Pizza Planet appears to be the number one fast food franchise in the Pixar world. One of the company’s delivery vans appears in nearly all of the studio’s movies, from A Bug’s Life to Monsters University. It even shows up in a wood carving in medieval Scotland during Brave.

19. Scrooge McDuck ad in A Goofy Movie

Scrooge McDuck is famous for being one of Disney’s richest characters. But what’s less well known is that he seems to have made part of that fortune from the cash-for-gold industry. Indeed, in A Goofy Movie, an advert posted by the feathered tycoon can be seen asking readers to send him their valuables for the typically tight-fisted sum of $20.

