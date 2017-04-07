20 Patrick Stewart Facts That’ll Just Make You Love Him Even More

Famed for his booming voice and authoritative screen presence, Patrick Stewart is one of England’s most respected actors. After cutting his teeth as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stewart found stardom through his role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Meanwhile, his portrayal of Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise garnered him further geek-culture credentials. Although he may have laid Professor X to rest in this year’s Logan, Stewart remains as beloved as ever. And these 20 facts help explain the longevity of his career.
20. He lost his hair at an incredibly young age
While baldness can be a curse for most men, Stewart’s smooth head is one of the star’s most lovable features. As he revealed to TV Guide in 1992, the actor actually lost his hair at the tender age of 19. And it was a development that caused him considerable dread. “I believed that no woman would ever be interested in me again,” he revealed.
19. His father suffered emotional trauma during World War II
Born in 1940, Stewart spent his early years in the shadow of World War II. Indeed, his veteran father Alfred returned from the war a broken man. Years later, the actor discovered that Alfred was actually suffering from PTSD – a revelation that led him to support the charity Combat Stress.
Archaeologists Unearthed A Vast Palace That Could Be The Birthplace Of Britain’s Most Legendary King
20 Facts About Fixer Upper’s Chip And Joanna That’ll Make You Fall For TV’s Cutest Couple
She Lost Her Eye In A Horrific Attack – But 2 Months Later Saw A Photo That Changed Everything
Archaeologists Have Uncovered Ancient Mosaics That Could Unravel The Mystery Of A Lost Roman City
20 Actors Who Have Kick-Ass Martial Arts Skills In Real Life
They Thought They Were Alone, But The Deputy Didn’t Know A Secret Camera Was Filming Everything
20 Horrendous Hairstyles That Will Haunt These Poor ’80s Kids For The Rest Of Their Lives
20 Eminem Facts That Reveal What The Real Slim Shady Is Actually Like
This Mom And Daughter Tucked Into A Meal While The Foster Son Went Hungry. Then A Stranger Stepped In
A Hiker Knew This Baby Bear Was Close To Death, So He Made A Massive Decision
When Her Face Began Twitching, Nurses Called Her A Fake. But Her Brother Knew It Was Deadly Serious
20 Men Who Prove Why Women Live Longer