20 Patrick Stewart Facts That’ll Just Make You Love Him Even More

ADVERTISEMENT

Famed for his booming voice and authoritative screen presence, Patrick Stewart is one of England’s most respected actors. After cutting his teeth as a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Stewart found stardom through his role as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Meanwhile, his portrayal of Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise garnered him further geek-culture credentials. Although he may have laid Professor X to rest in this year’s Logan, Stewart remains as beloved as ever. And these 20 facts help explain the longevity of his career.

20. He lost his hair at an incredibly young age

While baldness can be a curse for most men, Stewart’s smooth head is one of the star’s most lovable features. As he revealed to TV Guide in 1992, the actor actually lost his hair at the tender age of 19. And it was a development that caused him considerable dread. “I believed that no woman would ever be interested in me again,” he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. His father suffered emotional trauma during World War II

Born in 1940, Stewart spent his early years in the shadow of World War II. Indeed, his veteran father Alfred returned from the war a broken man. Years later, the actor discovered that Alfred was actually suffering from PTSD – a revelation that led him to support the charity Combat Stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT