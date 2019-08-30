The story of J.K. Rowling is in some ways more remarkable than that of the boy wizard she created. For the writer went from unemployed single mother to becoming richer than royalty. Yes, the Harry Potter books, related films and merchandize, made her the first woman novelist to end up a billionaire.
The Unexpected Truth Behind Why J.K. Rowling Was Knocked Off Forbes’ Billionaire List
And there’s no doubt that Rowling is staggeringly wealthy. Indeed, she and her children – Jessica, David and Mackenzie – appear to have everything they could conceivably want. For instance, her two youngest kids reportedly had a 40-foot high treehouse built for them on Rowling’s property around 2012. Furthermore, these structures can cost as much as $324,000 (£200,000).