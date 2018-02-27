After A Vlogger Asked For A Free Hotel Stay, The Owner Sent Her An Invoice For $6.5 Million

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle YouTuber Elle Darby butted heads online with Paul Stenson, owner of Dublin’s White Moose Cafe and Charleville Lodge hotel, all because of an accommodation request. And before long, social media blew up, battle lines were drawn and sides taken in a debate that raged all across the internet.

Elle Darby, from Bath in England, is a 22-year-old YouTube star. At the beginning of 2018, she decided to go away with her partner, Connor, for a romantic weekend in Dublin. She consequently contacted some hotels in the city, inquiring about what she described as a “collaboration.” In return for complimentary accommodation, she stated that was prepared to offer exposure on her social media accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

She reached out to various hotels and manager Paul Stenson was one of the recipients. On January 16, 2018, Stenson awoke to her message. He was immediately put out by the impersonal introduction, which read, “Hi there.” He inferred that this was clearly a mass email sent to many people and, as a result, was not predisposed to like the rest of its contents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT