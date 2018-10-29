When Baristas Tried To Lure Ryan Gosling To Their Cafe, Their Campaign Was Absolutely Hysterical

ADVERTISEMENT

A coffee shop in Toronto named Grinder was determined to convince Ryan Gosling to pay them a visit. So they launched a social media campaign – with hilarious results. But the way in which their mission ended was even more unforgettable.

Grinder is a café located next to Gerrard Square, a popular shopping mall in Toronto. The coffee shop is run by Joelle Murray, who is also part of the food team there along with Scott Hunter. And the manager is a huge fan of Gosling.

The actor himself hails from Canada and was born in London, Ontario, on November 12, 1980. He later lived in Burlington and Cornwall, both also in Ontario. When Gosling was 12 years old, he was offered a part on The Mickey Mouse Club after going to an open audition in his homeland.

