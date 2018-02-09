Here’s Exactly Why Cameron Diaz Has Disappeared From The Limelight

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Diaz enjoyed 20 years as a box-office draw after her breakthrough performance in 1994’s The Mask. But the blonde bombshell has been unusually quiet as of late. Here’s a look at why the much-loved actress appears to have completely disappeared from our screens.

Born in San Diego in 1972, Cameron Diaz first made a name for herself as a fashion model. She appeared in shoots for Levi’s and Calvin Klein, graced the cover of Seventeen magazine and filmed an ad for Coca-Cola. But she became a household name in 1994 when she switched to acting and landed the role of Tina Carlyle in smash hit The Mask.

Diaz went on to become one of the most popular actresses of her generation. She starred in box-office successes such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary and Charlie’s Angels. She also earned critical acclaim for her roles in Being John Malkovich, Vanilla Sky and Gangs of New York.

