Willie Robertson Made A Major Announcement, And It Has Left Duck Dynasty Fans Utterly Elated

By James Cannon
October 19, 2018
In the last decade, there have been few reality TV shows as popular as A&E’s Duck Dynasty. Over the course of 11 seasons, the show built a dedicated fan base, all interested in the Robertson family’s exploits. However, in July 2018, Willie Robertson made a major announcement on Twitter.

Back in 1973, family patriarch Phil Robertson started his own duck calling company, which he named Duck Commander. Selling a variety of hunting gear, the Louisiana native’s business proved a massive, money-spinning success. However, the Robertson family’s life changed forever in 2012.

That year, Duck Commander boasted revenues of $40 million, with Phil’s son Willie now in charge of the family business. The good news didn’t stop there, though, as a reality TV show centered around the Robertsons made its debut on the A&E network in March 2012. Its name? Duck Dynasty.

