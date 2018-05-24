This Is Everything You Never Knew About The Woman Who Shot To Fame In Those AT&T Commercials

ADVERTISEMENT

Milana Vayntrub has appeared in most of our living rooms, but many of us probably never knew her name until now. However, it seems that there’s more to the actress than her portrayal of an enthusiastic store worker. So, here’s everything you never knew about the AT&T girl.

Vayntrub first rose to fame starring as Lily Adams in the AT&T commercials. In the series of television ads for the American telecommunications company, the actress plays a spunky store manager who is always at hand to answer customers’ questions.

Originally, Vayntrub was only hired to star in one such commercial. However, thanks to the popularity of the actress’ humorous approach to the role, she wound up appearing in more than forty – becoming a regular feature in most people’s living rooms in the process.

