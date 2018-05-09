This Woman Was About To Watch The Ellen Show Live When Hidden Cameras Suddenly Caught Her Red-handed

By Annie Price
May 9, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/TheEllenShow

After bagging tickets for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one woman was presumably riding high. However, when she got a little overexcited at the studio’s memorabilia store before the recording, hidden cameras caught her red-handed.

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For almost 15 years, Ellen DeGeneres has delighted audiences with her eponymous TV chat show. The American actress had found success with her sitcom Ellen before becoming a host, but it is The Ellen DeGeneres Show that has really cemented her celebrity status worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The lighthearted lifestyle show combines celebrity interviews with comedy, human-interest stories and musical performances. There are also audience participation segments and prize giveaways. But one of DeGeneres’ most popular recurring features involves hidden cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT