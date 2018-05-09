This Woman Was About To Watch The Ellen Show Live When Hidden Cameras Suddenly Caught Her Red-handed

ADVERTISEMENT

After bagging tickets for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, one woman was presumably riding high. However, when she got a little overexcited at the studio’s memorabilia store before the recording, hidden cameras caught her red-handed.

For almost 15 years, Ellen DeGeneres has delighted audiences with her eponymous TV chat show. The American actress had found success with her sitcom Ellen before becoming a host, but it is The Ellen DeGeneres Show that has really cemented her celebrity status worldwide.

The lighthearted lifestyle show combines celebrity interviews with comedy, human-interest stories and musical performances. There are also audience participation segments and prize giveaways. But one of DeGeneres’ most popular recurring features involves hidden cameras.

