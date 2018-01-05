An Internationally Acclaimed Scientist Is Facing Criminal Charges For A Very Troubling Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

At a research institute in Argentina, a group of scientists are hard at work cataloging the glaciers that litter the country. Six years later, Dr. Ricardo Villalba stands in court, accused of manipulating research for corporate gain. But what is the truth behind this indictment, and what does it mean for the future of scientific research?

Dr. Villalba is a geoscientist who studied at the University of Colorado. After graduating, Villalba took a postdoc position at Columbia University in New York. Today, he works as a senior researcher at the National Scientific and Technical Research Council in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Over the course of his career, Villalba has conducted hundreds of research projects. Most of these focus around the areas of climate change, resource management and ecology. Then, in 2005, he began the role that would become his most controversial yet. Still in Argentina, Villalba took over as head of the country’s National Institute of Snow, Ice and Environmental Research, or IANIGLA.

