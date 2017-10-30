This Famous Astronaut Has Disclosed Alarming Details About His Time In Space

ADVERTISEMENT

Space is a cold, dark and lonely place. For most people, even a few days in this alien environment would be testing, if not completely terrifying. Former astronaut Scott Kelly, however, has spent so much time floating around above our atmosphere that he has a unique perspective on life in space. He has definitely had his fair share of hair-raising and intense moments. But he has also learned about the less savory aspects of life on a space station – such as dealing with bodily functions, personal odors and scaly skin.

Not only has 53-year old engineer Kelly achieved the childhood dream of many a mortal just by becoming an astronaut, he has also amassed some incredible achievements, broken records, and made more than a few discoveries along the way. Fortunately for those of us who remain Earthbound, Kelly is more than willing to share his amazing experiences. The NASA veteran speaks volumes about space in his 2017 autobiography – Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery – and in numerous interviews.

