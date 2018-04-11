20 Facts That Prove The Human Body Is Truly Remarkable

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have one, but most of us probably take it just a little bit too much for granted – the human body. The closer you study human physiology the more amazing it is, as the 20 facts that follow illustrate. After you’ve read them, you might well consider spending a bit more time contemplating how miraculous the complexities and capabilities of the human anatomy are.

20. Stomach acid that can dissolve razor blades

For obvious reasons, scientists have not been able to prove that a razor blade will dissolve in stomach acid by getting a volunteer to swallow one. But what the clever researchers did back in 1997 was to create a fake stomach – basically a glass jar containing artificial stomach acid. The resulting paper, In Vitro Effects of Simulated Gastric Juice on Swallowed Metal Objects concluded, “Corrosion of razor blades occurs rapidly in the normal stomach.” So there you have it. But please don’t try this at home.

19. Renewing your skin

To rejuvenate your skin, there’s absolutely no need to pay top dollar for fancy cosmetic treatments. In fact, you need do absolutely nothing to get hold of a completely regenerated pelt. Without any conscious action or thought from you, your skin, the body’s largest organ, obligingly renews itself completely every 27 days on average. And here’s an extra fun fact for free – the average person’s skin weighs about six pounds.

