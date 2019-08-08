This Bedridden Man Was Ill For 11 Years. Then He Miraculously Cured Himself With His New Invention

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1999 in Kansas City, Missouri, and Doug Lindsay is a college student embarking on his senior year. But after just one day of classes, he collapses – the start of a mysterious illness that will change the course of his life for good. And for the next 11 years, he struggles to overcome a disorder that nobody can explain.

Before long, Lindsay’s mysterious affliction had taken away his ability to walk or stand for more than a short period of time. In fact, it derailed his entire adult life. Rendered bedridden, he depended on doctors to find a cure – but none of them had any idea what was wrong.

For more than a decade, Lindsay puzzled the medical professionals that tried to get to the bottom of his condition. Then, he decided to turn sleuth on his own body. Eventually, his own research and determination would put him on the road to recovery – and here we tell his incredible story.

